|
|
|
JOB Ronald After a short illness, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on December 22, 2019. Ron, aged 84 years. Much loved husband of Anne, beloved dad of Ronnie, Judith and Kathleen, father-in-law of Nick and Claire, loving grandad of Carrie, Harry, Caitlin, Evan and Tristan. Funeral service will be held at Stirlingshire Crematorium, on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 10.00 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. There will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Fauna and Flora International.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 2, 2020