KANE Rosina Aged 81 years, at home, on October 9, 2020, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family.
Sweet are the memories that will never fade,
Of the best and kindest Mum God ever made.
Will miss you everyday Mum.
Our Lady of Lourdes Pray for Her.
Ann and Jim xx.
Mum, Life for me will never be the same,
I'll treasure the good times, the laughter, the songs,
The good life I had with you and Dad,
I'll love and miss you till the end of time.
Charlotte xx.
The moment that you left me Mum,
My heart split in two,
One side was filled with memories,
The other died with you,
Remembering you is easy,
I'll do it every day,
Missing you is the heartache,
That will never go away.
Till we meet again.
Theresa and Kevin xx.
God saw you were getting tired,
And a cure was not to be,
So he put His arms around you and whispered "come to me",
With tearful eyes we watched you,
As you slowly slipped away,
And though we loved you dearly,
We couldn't make you stay,
Your golden heart stopped beating,
Your tired hands put to rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best.
Julie and Alan xx.
When tomorrow starts without you,
I will not think we are far apart,
For every time I think of you,
You're right here in my heart.
Loved forever Rosemary and Garry xx.
Gran, Sweet are our memories,
You will always be in our hearts.
Garry and Jamie xx.
Gran, We will always remember your special smile and all the love you gave us.
We will miss you.
Donna and Dennie xx.
How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,
Love you forever Gran.
Danielle and Calum xx.
Love you Gran, Thanks for everything,
Will miss you always.
Sam xx.
You have always been there Gran,
With all my heart and soul,
I'll love and miss you.
Joe and Rachel xx.
Gran, If there comes a day we can't be together,
Keep me in your heart,
I'll stay there forever.
Charlotte-Ann and Sophie xx.
You will be remembered with a smile.
Love you always, Aaron xx.
Gran , We didn't realise we were making memories,
We just knew we were having fun.
Love always, Dylan, Ryan and Harry xx.
Night night wee Granny,
We will miss you.
Liam, Zach, Ayleigh, Nolan and Elliot xx.
A heart of gold stopped beating,
Two smiling eyes at rest,
God broke our hearts to prove that,
He only takes the best.
Sister Joan and Brother-in-law Bobby x.
To us you were someone special,
Someone good and true,
You will never be forgotten,
For we thought the world of you.
Sister-in-law Eleanor and Monteith family
RIP x.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 15, 2020