CRICHTON Ross William James Formerly of Larbert. Passed away peacefully, in QA Hospital, Portsmouth, on December 24, 2019, aged 65 years. A service in celebration of Ross's life will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 11.15 am, at Portchester Crematorium, Fareham, Hampshire PO16 8NE. All who knew Ross are very welcome to attend. Flowers or enquiries to The Searson Family Funeral Service, 319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth, PO3 5EG (023) 92 665 795 www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 9, 2020