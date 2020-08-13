Home

SMITH Roy Peacefully, at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, on August 2, 2020, Roy, aged 63 years. Loving dad to Grant, stepdad to Gavin, father-in-law to Victoria and Jen and godfather to Addison. Due to the current situation a private funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to SANDS.
Rest in peace dad and rise in glory,
And until that blessed day when we will meet again,
May God hold you safely in the palm of his hand.
Forever in my thoughts,
Rest in peace Wilma.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 13, 2020
