|
|
|
BROWN Sandy In loving memory of a dear brother, Sandy (Sanny), who died peacefully on April 3, 2020, at FVRH. Death leaves a heartache, no one can heal,
Love leaves a memory, no one can steal. Love Mary, Willie, Kim and family.
It's been the hardest thing to lose you,
You meant so much to me,
But you are in my heart Sandy,
And that's where you'll always be.
To me you were very special,
So we are not apart,
You're with me in my memories,
And in my broken heart,
Love you forever. Catherine xxx.
I will think about you always,
And I talk about you still,
You will never be forgotten,
And Sandy you never will.
Until we meet again. Brother-in-law Jim.
To my friend Sandy...
I'll miss your banter and jokes,
And I'll miss our chats and cream cakes on a Wednesday afternoon when you tell me to be quiet
as sport was on the tv.
Goodbye to the man with the Tartan Tammy. Morag.
I miss you so much my daddy,
Your wee cat. Poppy xxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 9, 2020