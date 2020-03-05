|
|
|
DAVIE Sandy At Strathcarron Hospice, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, aged 78 years, beloved husband of Elizabeth father, papa and great-papa. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 10.45 am, at Falkirk Crematorium, family flowers only, but donations welcome for Strathcarron Hospice.
We watched you suffer we watched you sigh,
But all we could do was stand by,
When the time came we suffered to,
For you never deserved what you went through,
God took your hand and we had to part,
He eased your pain but broke out hearts,
If you could have spoken before you died,
These are the words you would have replied,
This life for me has truly passed,
I have loved you to the very last,
Weep not for me but courage take,
And love each other for my sake. Your loving wife Elizabeth and family.
Love and miss you. Sister Margaret and family.
At rest sister. Agnes Jim and family.
Forever in our hearts RIP. From your brother Robert, Vera and family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 5, 2020