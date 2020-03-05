|
FALLON Sherida Precious birthday memories of my beautiful daughter and our sister Sherida.
We wish that you were here today,
Even for a little while,
So we could wish you a happy birthday darling,
And see your beautiful smile.
So may the winds of love blow softly,
And whisper in your ear,
How much we miss and love you,
And wish that you were here.
Love you always and forever our darling.
Mum, Grant, Scott and Martina xxxx.
Love you to the moon and back mum.
Rubi xxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 5, 2020