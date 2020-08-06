Home

Stella MARCINKIEWICZ

Stella MARCINKIEWICZ Notice
MARCINKIEWICZ Stella Sophia Please pray for the repose of the soul of Stella Sophia Marcinkiewicz (8/8/1921 - 2/8/2020), who passed away peacefully, in Falkirk Community Hospital, on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

The Funeral Mass will be in St Francis Xavier, Falkirk, at 10 am, on Monday, August 10, and then will be laid to rest at 11.15 am, in Larbert Cemetery with her husband, Josef and eldest son Ronald, who predeceased her.

I am afraid that we cannot join together once Stella is laid to rest because of the current restrictions, even though she would hate that there wasn't a cup of tea and a sausage roll after and would definitely let us know about it.
She will be sadly missed by her all her family and friends.
Love you and miss you from us all.

If roses grow in Heaven,
Lord pick a bunch for me,
Place them in my mother's arms,
And tell them they're from me.
Tell her I love and miss her.
And when she turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon her cheek,
And hold her for a while.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 6, 2020
