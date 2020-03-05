Home

BRAID Stewart Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on February 27, 2020. Stewart, aged 76 years. Beloved husband of the late Janette. Also a sadly missed dad and grandad and father-in-law to Liz. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 1.45 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Forth Valley Royal Hospital - Ward A12.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
