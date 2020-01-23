Home

McDONALD
Stewart Peacefully, after a short illness, on January 18, 2020, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Stewart, aged 72 years, eldest brother of Richard and the late Morag, brother-in-law of Stuart Gray and a loving partner of Anne Graham.
To me you were someone special,
Someone good and true.
You will never be forgotten,
For I thought the world of you. His loving partner, Anne.
Funeral service will take place on Monday, February 3, 2020, in Falkirk Crematorium, at 10:45 am, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but a retiral collection in aid of Forth Valley Royal Hospital and Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
