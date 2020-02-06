|
|
|
McDONALD
Stewart Anne would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their words of sympathy and cards received at this sad time. Thanks to the staff of Forth Valley Royal Hospital, ICU, for their excellent care and compassion. Thanks to Rev Ronald Matandakufa for his comforting words. Thanks also to Co-op Funeralcare, Grangemouth, for their efficient service and to the Grangemouth Railway Club for excellent catering. A retiral collection of £186 will be split between Strathcarron Hospice and Forth Valley Royal Hospital ICU.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 6, 2020