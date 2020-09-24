Home

Anderson Stuart Donald Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on September 14, 2020, Stuart, aged 46 years, beloved son of Kenneth and Doreen, much loved partner of Andrea, stepfather to Aaron and Abbie, dad to Morgian and Zoe, beloved twin brother to Paul and big brother to Jamie. Forever in our hearts xx.
Autumn leaves are falling,
Memories of our precious son will never leave. Mum and Dad xx.
Forever in my heart,
Until we meet again,
I'll always keep you in my thoughts Stuart,
Until the very end. Andrea xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 24, 2020
