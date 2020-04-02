|
DAYE Susan (nee Waddell) On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, peacefully after a long illness, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Susan, aged 66 years, beloved wife of Danny, adored mum of Arlene and Andrew, mother-in-law to Briony and devoted gran to Sophia-Belle. Sister of Allison, Caroline, Richie and the late Betty, sister-in-law to Billy. With great sadness in our hearts, life will never be the same without you. We would like to thank the staff of Forth Valley Royal Hospital, for their dedication and kindness to Susan. Also, grateful thanks to Wallace Medical Centre.
Oh how I love you and miss you so,
My happiest moments were spent with you.
You were my best friend in the good times and my rock in times of sorrow.
You were the reason for sweet yesterdays and my promise for tomorrow.
But these Dayes are gone and my heart is sore.
Our memories I'll cherish,
Until we meet once more. Your loving husband Danny.
You gave us life to live as we please,
You gave us love and support to follow our dreams.
Your beauty lives,
Forever deep in our souls.
The memory of your love,
Fills our hearts.
And we will never be alone. Your loving daughter Arlene, son Andrew and daughter-in-law Briony.
Up above my world you fly,
Watching me as night goes by.
I feel you close though you are afar,
Twinkling bright - my Angel star. Love from your one and only wean, Sophia-Belle.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 2, 2020