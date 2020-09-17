|
NIMMO Susan May and Bill Boyne wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the lovely cards and flowers received following their recent loss. Thanks to the carers who helped when Susan was at home, Ward A11 FVRH and Unit 1 Falkirk Community Hospital, who looked after Susan in her final weeks. To the neighbours and carers who paid their respects on the day of the funeral. Thanks also to
Rev Albert Bogle and Leapark for the catering. A special thank you to William Scott for their exceptional care and support for the family.
Thank you and God Bless you all.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 17, 2020