NUGENT Susan "Anna" Peacefully, with her loving family around her on Friday, February 14, 2020. Anna, aged 81 years, a loving wife of the late Gordon, a much loved mum to Ian, Malcolm and Diane, a devoted mother-in-law, grany and great-grany. Funeral service will be held at Bothkenner and Carronshore Parish Church, on Friday, February 28, at
11 am, thereafter to New Grandsable Cemetery, for 12 noon, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, retiral collection in lieu of family's chosen charities.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 20, 2020