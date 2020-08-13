|
PRATTIS Susan Peacefully, at Thorntree Mews Care Home, on August 6, 2020, Susan, aged 88, dearly beloved wife of the late Jim Prattis, much loved mum to May and Susan, mother-in-law to Fraser, devoted gran to Fraser, Sarah, Alistair, Robyn, Kirsty and Michael, a proud and much loved great-nana to Thomas, Lewis, Jack, Harry and Charlie. Due to current Government guidelines, a private funeral service will be held. However, anyone wishing to pay their respects to Susan are invited to be in attendance on Thursday, August 20, at approximately 10.10 am, as the cortege travels from Grahamsdyke Street, past Laurieston Parish Church en route to Grandsable Cemetery.
Precious forever are memories of you,
Today, tomorrow, our whole lives through,
Wherever we go, whatever we do,
We will always remember you.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 13, 2020