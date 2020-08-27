|
PRATTIS Susan May and Susan would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their lovely cards, flowers and expressions of sympathy for the loss of their mum, Susan. Many thanks to Lisa and staff at Thornhill Court and to Rainbow Carers, for their care and support to Susan and family over the years. Also to Thorntree Mews Care Home in the last few weeks. Thank you also to the Rev Jim Cowan for a comforting service and to William Scott for their professional help and guidance at this sad time. Special thanks to friends and neighbours paying their last respects to Susan as the cortège passed through Laurieston
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 27, 2020