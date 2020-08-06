|
SNEDDON Susan (Macleod) After a short illness that was bravely fought, Susan, passed away peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on July 30, 2020, aged 71 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Sneddon, cherished mum of Tracy and Ross, adored nana of Rebecca, Ross and Ryan and will remain forever in our hearts.
"The eternal God is your refuge and his everlasting arms are under you"
Funeral time interment August 6, 11.30 am, at Camelon Cemetery, following current attendance guidelines.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 6, 2020