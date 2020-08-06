Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan SNEDDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan SNEDDON

Notice Condolences

Susan SNEDDON Notice
SNEDDON Susan (Macleod) After a short illness that was bravely fought, Susan, passed away peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on July 30, 2020, aged 71 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Sneddon, cherished mum of Tracy and Ross, adored nana of Rebecca, Ross and Ryan and will remain forever in our hearts.
"The eternal God is your refuge and his everlasting arms are under you"
Funeral time interment August 6, 11.30 am, at Camelon Cemetery, following current attendance guidelines.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -