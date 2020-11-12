Home

ZELLMAN Sybil With great sadness we announce the loss of Sybil Zellman (nee Hair), on November 6, 2020, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, aged 56 years.
Taken suddenly and too soon,
Will always be in our hearts. Adam, Jim, mum and dad, David, Allison, Kaitlin and Cara and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Due to the current restrictions a private family service will take place at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, November 20, 2020. Cortege will leave from Hawthorn Drive, Banknock at 1.50 pm. For further information please visit www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 12, 2020
