Cochrane Terence (Terry) Much loved brother and uncle, passed away peacefully,
June 23, 2020.
Till we meet again wee brother,
May God hold you in the Palm of his hand.
Love Anne and John.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you did not go alone,
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.
Love Maggie, David, Declan and Kirsten.
Close to our hearts you will always stay,
Loved and remembered every day.
Love Helena, David, Callan and Stacey.
Your memory to us is a keepsake,
With which we'll never part,
God has you in his keeping,
We have you in our heart.
Love Coleen, Danny, Clara and Louis.
Our Lady of Lourdes,
Pray for him.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 2, 2020