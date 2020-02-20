Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa MUNNOCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa MUNNOCH

Notice Condolences

Theresa MUNNOCH Notice
MUNNOCH Theresa Peacefully, at Carrondale Nursing Home, on February 15, 2020. Theresa (nee Gilbert), in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Andrew, loving sister of John, the late Anna and Teddy, also a dear step sister and aunt as well as great friend and prayer partner of Rose Logan. "Home at last". The interment will take place at Larbert Cemetery, on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 10.45 am, followed by a service of Thanksgiving at Struthers Memorial Church, Falkirk at 11.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -