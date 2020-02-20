|
MUNNOCH Theresa Peacefully, at Carrondale Nursing Home, on February 15, 2020. Theresa (nee Gilbert), in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Andrew, loving sister of John, the late Anna and Teddy, also a dear step sister and aunt as well as great friend and prayer partner of Rose Logan. "Home at last". The interment will take place at Larbert Cemetery, on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 10.45 am, followed by a service of Thanksgiving at Struthers Memorial Church, Falkirk at 11.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 20, 2020