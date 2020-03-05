|
MUNNOCH Theresa John would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy following the death of Theresa. Thanks also to Paul Cuthell and staff of Thomas Cuthell & Sons for exceptional professional care and support. Many thanks to Miss Jennifer Jack for her unfailing pastoral care and support to Theresa at all times. This applies also to the congregation of Struthers Memorial Church, not only for outstanding pastoral care but also for providing and serving a lovely post funeral meal. Huge thanks also to Jennifer for the impressive funeral service and words. Thanks also to Fiona Rennie for her excellent tribute and exposition of the life of Theresa. The family also thank Fiona, for her constant care, visitation and support, not only for Theresa but John also. A huge thank you to the nursing, carers and administration staff at Carrondale Nursing Home for the excellent care given to Theresa. Finally, John would like to thank Rev Andrew Randall and Kay, together with the members of Grace Church Larbert for their love, prayer and support.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 5, 2020