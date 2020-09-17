|
|
|
BINNIE Thomas Peacefully, passed away at FVRH, with his loving family by his side on September 14, 2020, aged 87. Devoted husband to Ethel and much loved dad of Linda, Catherine and Lesley. Very much loved papa,
great-papa and great-great-papa.
You were the love of my life,
65 years husband and wife.
Love like ours will never die.
Forever in my heart.
Love you so much Ethel xx.
Dad you meant so much to us,
And we will miss you every day,
Deep in our hearts your memory
shall stay,
Until we meet again someday.
Love you dad xx Catherine and Alex
Special papa to the late Colin x.
Today, tomorrow our whole life through,
We will always remember you papa
Love Craig, Laura and Millie x.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 17, 2020