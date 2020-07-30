|
|
|
COLLINS Thomas Heartbroken to announce, Tom, aged 67 years, peacefully fell asleep, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, July 23, 2020. An adored husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather who will be sorely missed by all family and friends. Fondly remembered and much loved brother-in-law and uncle. Due to the current regulations we are having a small private service at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, August 3, at 1 pm, which will be for immediate family and close friends only. Family flowers only, although, if you would like to make a donation please choose your preferred cancer charity.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 30, 2020