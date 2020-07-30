Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas COLLINS

Notice Condolences

Thomas COLLINS Notice
COLLINS Thomas Heartbroken to announce, Tom, aged 67 years, peacefully fell asleep, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, July 23, 2020. An adored husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather who will be sorely missed by all family and friends. Fondly remembered and much loved brother-in-law and uncle. Due to the current regulations we are having a small private service at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, August 3, at 1 pm, which will be for immediate family and close friends only. Family flowers only, although, if you would like to make a donation please choose your preferred cancer charity.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -