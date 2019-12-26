|
COPEMAN Thomas Suddenly and peacefully, at home, on December 13, 2019, Tom, aged 83 years. Beloved husband to the late Isobel and devoted and dearly loved father to Tracey and brother to Norman. A much loved uncle and the best grandad the fur babies could have asked for.
Your wings were ready but our hearts were not.
Reunited with Belle and your wee pal Cher, fly high with the angels until we meet again someday. Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 30, at 11 am, in the Coop Funeralcare, Falkirk and thereafter at Camelon Cemetery, at 12 noon. There will be a retiral collection for The British Heart Foundation, in memory of Tom, for anyone wishing to donate.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 26, 2019