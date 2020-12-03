|
|
|
CRAIG Thomas Owens Aged 84, died suddenly on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at FVRH, after a short illness. Thomas leaves behind wife Jean, children Carol, Jim, Stewart and Ailene and grandchildren Lynn, Gail, Thomas and Euan. Also Lynn's husband Scott and Gail's partner, Gary. You've taken a part of each of us with you,
And we will carry you in our hearts always. Thomas's funeral takes place on Tuesday, December 8, at
Falkirk Crematorium, at 3.15 pm.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 3, 2020