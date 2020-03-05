|
|
|
FORSYTH Thomas Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Strathcarron Hospice,
on February 25, 2020, Tam (wee Tam), aged 68 years. Devoted husband of Kate (nee Duffy). Beloved dad of Jody and Ami. Doting pops of Kayden and Evie, also a sadly missed father-in-law, brother, uncle and friend of many. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 5, 2020