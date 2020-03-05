Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas FORSYTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas FORSYTH

Notice Condolences

Thomas FORSYTH Notice
FORSYTH Thomas Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Strathcarron Hospice,
on February 25, 2020, Tam (wee Tam), aged 68 years. Devoted husband of Kate (nee Duffy). Beloved dad of Jody and Ami. Doting pops of Kayden and Evie, also a sadly missed father-in-law, brother, uncle and friend of many. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -