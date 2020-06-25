|
HAMILTON Thomas (Tam) Sadly passed away, on June 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at home in Brightons, beloved husband to Kay, a much loved dad to Lorraine and Gary, a brother to Brian, son-in-law to Helen and David and brother-in-law to Jill, Lorna, Paddy and Stuart.
Sleep tight grumpy grandad.
Love Ava, Josh and Jack.
Funeral service will take place at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, June 26, at 10.45 am and will be private with immediate family only, due to the ongoing government restrictions that are in place.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 25, 2020