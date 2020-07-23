Home

HARLEY Thomas Husband to the late Susan (Roberts), father to 5 and papa to grand and great-grandchildren. Passed away peacefully, at home, on July 16, 2020, a day short of his 93rd birthday. A humble man who was much loved and respected by all who knew him. A great yodeller who brought much joy to many an occasion. He will be greatly missed by all, but never forgotten. The family would like to thank the NHS and all other nursing and palliative staff who cared for dad throughout his illness. Family flowers only. Donations to Strathcarron Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 23, 2020
