NEIL Thomas Suddenly, on September 13, 2020, Thomas Neil, aged 52 years.
A devoted husband to Sharon and a beloved son, dad, stepdad, papa, brother, nephew and friend. Sadly was taken from us far too soon. Tam will be sorely missed and forever in our hearts. A private funeral will be held due to Covid restrictions. The tears in my eyes I can wipe away,
But the ache in my heart will always stay;
I loved you dearly, I always will;
You left a place no-one can fill. Love from Mum and Dad xx.
Gone from us his smiling face,
His happy cheerful ways,
The heart that won so many friends,
In happy bygone days. Love from Catherine and William xx.
There is always a face before me,
A voice I'd love to hear,
A smile I'll always remember,
Of a husband I wish was here. Love from your loving wife Sharon xxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 24, 2020