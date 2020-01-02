Home

Tom RAMSAY

Tom RAMSAY Notice
RAMSAY Tom Peacefully, after a short illness, with his loving wife by his side, at Strathcarron Hospice, on December 20, 2019. Tom, aged 61 years, a beloved husband of Sheena, loving dad of Alannah, sadly missed son of Elizabeth and the late Robert, doting papa of Sienna and also a sadly missed father-in-law, nephew and friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 12.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to
Strathcarron Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Care.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
