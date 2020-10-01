|
ROSS Tom Peacefully, with his family by his side on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, aged 84 years. Much loved husband to Joan, dad to Stewart and Calum, father-in-law to Susan and Faith and grandad to Nicola, Katie and Euan.
From a hospital bed to a Heavenly rest,
God took you home to be his guest,
We lived in hope and prayed in vain,
That God would make you well again.
A happy nature, a happy face,
A broken link we can't replace.
'Tis sad, but true, we wonder why,
The best are always the first to die.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 1, 2020