ROSS Tom Joan and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all staff in Ward A11 in FVRH for the care and attention given to Tom while he was with them. To family, friends and neighbours new and old for there expressions of sympathy, flowers and cards received at this sad time. Special thanks to Phillip Hacking for his comforting service, Co-op Funeralcare for their professional and respectful care with the funeral arrangements and all staff at Falkirk Crematorium.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 8, 2020