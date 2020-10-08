Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tom ROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom ROSS

Notice

Tom ROSS Notice
ROSS Tom Joan and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all staff in Ward A11 in FVRH for the care and attention given to Tom while he was with them. To family, friends and neighbours new and old for there expressions of sympathy, flowers and cards received at this sad time. Special thanks to Phillip Hacking for his comforting service, Co-op Funeralcare for their professional and respectful care with the funeral arrangements and all staff at Falkirk Crematorium.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -