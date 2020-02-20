Home

BRUCE Vera The family of the late Vera Bruce would like to thank the doctors, district nurses and staff of Meeks Road Surgery and the carers of Montana Home Care who over the last years of Vera's life have given her outstanding care. They would also like to thank the Rev A. Cuthbert and the Congregation of Falkirk Baptist Church, neighbours, friends and family, Cowan Funeral Directors and The Inchyra Grange Hotel for their support, cards and flowers that they have received at this sad time. A retiral collection for CHAS raised £853.50.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
