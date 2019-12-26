|
GARUS Violet Peacefully, at Glenbervie Care Home, on December 18, 2019. Violet (nee Davies), aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late John Garus, also loving mum, gran and great-gran. Sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 10.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Glenbervie Care Home.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 26, 2019