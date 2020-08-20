|
WELSH Walter At home, surrounded by his loving family, on August 14, 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Sheena Welsh, dearly loved father to Alison and Graham, father-in-law to Gwen and Gary, grandad to Stuart, Jillian, Emma and Jordan, great-grandad to Kamryn, Finlay and Sophia. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him, the perfect gentleman. Family flowers only, we would kindly ask if you wish to make a donation these will be collected at the funeral and will go to Marie Curie and Strathcarron Hospice for their fantastic help and support. We would also like to thank all staff at Kersiebank Medical Centre for their support.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 20, 2020