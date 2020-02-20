|
|
|
DUNCAN William Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on February 10, 2020, William (Bill) J Duncan, aged 84 years, much loved husband of Stella, loving dad to Gail, Donna and Gary, devoted grandad of Jordan, Ross, Rachel and Ruairidh.
Will be sadly missed by all.
A service of celebration for Bill's life will take place at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, February 24, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Retiral offering in Bill's memory for FVRH.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 20, 2020