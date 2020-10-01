Home

William GLENNIE
William GLENNIE

GLENNIE William The family of the late William Glennie would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, flowers and cards that we have received during this sad time. Much appreciation and thanks to
Co-op Funeralcare for their respectful and attentive care with funeral arrangements. Also to the staff of Ward A31 and ICU, for their brilliant care and compassion during this difficult time.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 1, 2020
