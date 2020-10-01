|
|
|
GLENNIE William (Billy) Suddenly and peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on Monday, September 21, 2020, aged 81 years. A devoted husband sorely missed to Irene and a devoted and caring dad to Brian and Avril. A much loved father-in-law to Loretta and Colin and a precious papa to Gregor, Craig and Ariana.
He will be so sadly missed by us all.
In tears we saw you sinking,
We watched you fade away,
Our hearts were truly broken,
You fought so hard to stay,
God saw that you were so tired,
He knew it had to be,
He placed his arms around you,
And whispered "Come to Me" All my love, Irene xx.
Two willing hands are resting,
The voice we loved was still,
The one who did so much for us,
Is waiting as Gods will,
We mourn for the one we love,
But we rejoice that we ever had,
One of the finest gentleman,
The one we had was our Dad.
Forever In Our Hearts. Brian and Loretta, Colin and Avril xx.
Papa, How we wish that
things could be,
Just as they were before,
And you'd be in your usual place,
As we came through the door. Your loving Grandchildren
Gregor, Craig and Ariana xx.
Sweet are the memories,
Dear is your name,
Deep in our hearts,
You will always remain. Love Gordon and family.
Fond memories of happy times,
That we have all shared. Love from Tommy, Nan and family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 1, 2020