Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William HAXTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William HAXTON

Notice Condolences

William HAXTON Notice
HAXTON William Peacefully, at home, on March 9, 2020. William Haxton (Willie), aged 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Rena, dad of Ruby, Linda, Liz and Alex and brother of Alex. Also a sadly missed papa and great-papa. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Dundas Funeral Home, Bo'ness Road , Grangemouth, at
12 noon, followed by interment at Camelon Cemetery, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -