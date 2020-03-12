|
HAXTON William Peacefully, at home, on March 9, 2020. William Haxton (Willie), aged 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Rena, dad of Ruby, Linda, Liz and Alex and brother of Alex. Also a sadly missed papa and great-papa. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Dundas Funeral Home, Bo'ness Road , Grangemouth, at
12 noon, followed by interment at Camelon Cemetery, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 12, 2020