LAW William Peacefully and surrounded by loving family, at Newcarron Court Nursing Home, on January 21, 2020. Bill, aged 81, beloved husband of Williamena, father of Kevin, Mandy and Frazer, father-in-law to Phyllis, Alasdair and Jane and grandpa to Calum, Heather and Brodie. All welcome at funeral service to be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Thursday, February 6, at 10.45 am. Retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Alzheimer Scotland. Forever in our hearts.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
