MASSEY William (Bill) Senga, Judith, Alan and the wider family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their love and support during this sad time. Thanks also to Debbie van Welie for her personal and uplifting service and to Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their respectful care with the funeral arrangements. All donations received in Bill's memory will be donated to St Margaret's House,
where he received such kind and attentive care.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 15, 2020
