|
|
|
MILLS William (Billy) Peacefully, passed away, at Strathcarron Hospice, on August 19, 2020, aged 71 years, William (Billy) Mills. Dearly loved dad of Adele and Melanie, partner of Mary, brother of Florence and grandad to Nevada and Kellen. Our cherished memories will never fade dad, they'll live forever in my heart.
Toodle-oo the noo. Love you. Adele xx.
Losing you leaves a heartache that no-one can heal,
But love leaves a memory that no-one can steal.
Miss you dad. Love Melanie and Brett xx.
Miss you lots and lots like jelly tots, grandad. Love Nevada and Kellen xx.
Softly from the shadows Billy, there came a gentle call,
You closed your eyes and went to sleep and gently left us all. Your loving partner, Mary xx.
When you were born I was 10 years old,
I now had the baby brother to love and hold.
Wherever I went, you did too.
My friends would say we were stuck like glue.
Gone are those days when we were all together,
But my memories of you will last forever. Your big sister, Florence.
Rest in peace Uncle Billy. Tracy, Bob and family in Canada.
Due to the Covid restrictions, it is with great sadness that a private funeral service will take place at Falkirk Crematorium, at 1 pm, on September 1. Any donations to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 27, 2020