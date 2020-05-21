|
MITCHELL William (Billy) Peacefully, at FVRH, on May 13, 2020, 11 weeks after his adored wife Anna. Our heartbroken dad, father-in-law and fantastic papa. Reunited with mum.
Sunshine passes, shadows fall,
Loved and remembered outlasts all,
In Gods care, they rest together,
In our hearts they live forever.
Mums peace will be shattered now. Daughter Jacqueline and son-in-law Derek.
From the time we were born,
I guess you would know,
Ten perfect fingers and ten little toes.
When you first put your fingers into our tiny hands,
That's when we knew,
You were our papa and no one else would do.
As we grew older and reached for the sky,
Our papa was still there to keep that twinkle in our eye.
We love you papa as you can see,
I'm so glad you're part of me.
Simply the best. Your number one grandsons Kyle and Lewis.
In our hearts you will always stay loved,
And remembered every day. William, Fiona and Grant.
Ask the chef in Heaven to make you a banana
And walnut loaf Billy and share it with Ann. Love John, Ellen and Ruby.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 21, 2020