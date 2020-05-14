|
|
|
MORTON William Passed away suddenly, at home, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, aged 68, a beloved husband and dad.
God saw you getting tired,
A cure was not to be,
He put His arms around you,
And whispered 'come to me',
Your golden heart stopped beating,
And put your working hands to rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best.
Love you always.
Maryann, Stephanie and Aidan.
Fondest memories of a dear
brother-in-law and uncle.
From Margaret, Sid and family.
Private burial due to Covid-19.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 14, 2020