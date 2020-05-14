|
|
|
MORTON William In loving memory of a dear dad and papa, who passed away on May 9, 2020.
A smile for all, a heart of gold,
One of the best this world could hold,
An amazing dad and papa, that we never failed to see,
We always looked upon you as you did with me,
I think of you in silence, but always speak your name,
Now all I have is memories and your picture in a frame.
Thinking of all the times together, hold memories that will last forever. Loved and remembered Donna and Mandy xxx.
Dad, you never looked for praises,
You were never one to boast,
You were always there for those you loved the most,
Life can be tough, hard and sad,
But through all that I had you dad.
So please go be at rest,
And know to me you were always the best. Always loved, William and Angela xx.
Papa, to the grave you travel,
Our flowers placed with care,
No one knows the heart ache,
As we turn and leave you there. Love you Ross, Charley and Stephanie xx.
Precious memories proudly kept,
Of someone to special to ever forget. Anne and David x.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 14, 2020