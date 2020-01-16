Home

NIMMO William (Billy) Suddenly, but peacefully, at FVRH, on January 7, 2020. Billy, beloved husband of Isabel, loving dad to Mark and Gary, father-in-law to Donna and Susan and much loved granda to Finlay, Elspeth and Archie. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, January 21, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate in aid of Medicins Sans Frontières and The RNLI.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
