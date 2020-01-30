|
NIMMO William Isabel and the family of the late Billy would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the love and support shown at this sad time. Thanks to the FVRH, ICU and Ward A22 for their care and compassion. Thanks to the Rev Alison Meikle for her comforting words, to Thomas Sneddon, Funeral Directors, for their efficient service and to The Cladhan for their excellent catering. A retiral collection amounting to £636 will be split between Medicin Sans Frontières and the RNLI.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 30, 2020