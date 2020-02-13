|
PEDDIE William (Gibby) Peacefully, at home, on February 9, 2020. Gibby, aged 90 years, beloved husband of the late Nina, loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Funeral service to be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 1.45 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations welcome for Strathcarron Hospice. I will miss you every day and your passing leaves a huge void,
But pleased you are at peace and suffering no more,
You gave me everything in life,
Your love, laughter and many wise words,
Which I will treasure forever,
You will remain in my heart, until my last breath. Love Ronald xx.
You will be sorely missed by many and entirely missed by me,
My grandad and best friend,
A piece of my heart will forever be meandering down the road with you. Love Callum xx.
A lovely man, a gentleman, a generous man, a great storyteller, a sports fanatic and a fine upstanding member of the community, is how he is remembered by others,
But to us he was just dad and we will miss him dearly. Love Sarah and Stephen xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 13, 2020